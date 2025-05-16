Premier League Matchday 37 Preview: Predictions, European Spots, Relegation Battle

Matchday 37 of the 2024–2025 Premier League season will take center stage from tonight, and with just two rounds left, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

From European qualification to the fierce relegation battle, every point now counts. Below is the full preview of this crucial penultimate matchday, complete with predictions.

Friday, May 16

Aston Villa vs Tottenham (7:30 p.m)

Villa have been in excellent form with four wins in their last five and are level on points with fifth-place Chelsea.

Spurs, on the other hand, are winless in five, losing four of those. With European qualification on the line, Villa are expected to capitalise on Tottenham’s decline.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham

Chelsea vs Manchester United (8:15 p.m)

Chelsea are still eyeing a top-four finish, just two points behind Newcastle. United are languishing in 16th after a nightmare season and five games without a win. With home advantage and better form, Chelsea are firm favourites.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Man United.

Sunday, May 18

Everton vs Southampton (12:00 p.m)

Everton are safe from relegation but will want to end on a strong note. Southampton, with just two wins all season, are already down and out.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Southampton

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest (2:15 p.m)

Forest are pushing for a surprise European spot and face a West Ham side that has struggled all season. Forest’s superior form makes them slight favourites.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs Fulham (3 p.m..)

Brentford are one of the form teams with four wins and a draw in their last five. Fulham, meanwhile, are slumping. Expect the Bees to continue buzzing.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town (3 p.m..)

Both teams are already relegated. A tough-to-call game, but Leicester have home edge.

Prediction: Leicester 1-0 Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Arguably the biggest match of the weekend. Arsenal sit second, two points behind Liverpool, and need a win to stay in the title race.

Newcastle, third, are in strong form too. A high-stakes battle is expected.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Newcastle

Monday, May 19

Brighton vs Liverpool (8 p.m.)

Liverpool are already crowned champions. Brighton are tough opponents at home, but inconsistent. Expect the Reds to dig deep.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

Tuesday, May 20

Crystal Palace vs Wolves (8 p.m..)

A mid-table clash with little at stake. Palace are unbeaten in four, while Wolves are on a two-match losing streak.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

Manchester City vs Bournemouth (8 p.m)

City are peaking at the right time with four wins in five. Bournemouth are unpredictable but may struggle at the Etihad.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Table Implications

Title Race: The title race is over as Liverpool have been confirmed champions of the league with 83 points.

Top Four Battle: Newcastle (66), Man City (65), Chelsea, and Villa (63 each) are in a tight race for Champions League spots.

European Spots: Forest, Brentford, and Brighton are fighting for Europa League places.

Relegation: Southampton, Leicester, and Ipswich are already relegated, but 17th-placed Spurs (38 pts) could yet be dragged into the mire if others win and results flip on the final day.