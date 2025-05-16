Police Arrest Woman With 481 Rounds Of Live Ammunition In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a 21-year-old woman suspected of arms trafficking, seizing 481 rounds of live ammunition in the process.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, this arrest resulted from a meticulously planned operation carried out across several significant local government areas.

Acting on reliable intelligence, Nansel reported that the police intercepted the suspect, Fatima Salisu, a resident of Funtua in Katsina State, in the Azuba area of Lafia.

She was reportedly in the process of transporting the ammunition through Keana and Doma LGAs, intending to deliver it to criminal factions in Katsina.

Nansel further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima J. Mohammed, had directed the deployment of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, which executed the arrest with great accuracy.

The items recovered from the suspect included 400 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 81 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Meanwhile, at least nine individuals lost their lives when gunmen attacked the Wereng Camp community on Wednesday night in the Riyom local government area of Plateau State, injuring an unspecified number of others.

Naija News learnt that the assailants also ignited numerous houses within the community, prompting residents to flee from a location that has endured persistent assaults for over a decade.

It is noteworthy that the Bokkos, Wase, and Barkin-Ladi local government areas have recently experienced a wave of attacks by gunmen believed to be affiliated with Fulani militia, leading to fatalities and the destruction of properties valued in the millions of naira.

According to Vanguard, a source from the Wereng Camp community disclosed that the attackers launched their assault at precisely 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a time when most residents had gone to bed, effectively besieging the area.

They discharged gunfire into the air to announce their presence, inciting panic and causing residents to scatter in various directions.

The numerous attackers reportedly moved from house to house, shooting victims and setting their homes ablaze.

Although some inhabitants attempted to defend their community, they were ultimately overwhelmed by the attackers’ superior firepower, as recounted by the source.