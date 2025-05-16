‘PDP In Shreds, There Won’t Be Political Parties In 2027 Election’ – Akpabio Declares

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced in Akwa Ibom State on Friday, that there will be no political parties in the state for the upcoming 2027 general election.

Akpabio remarked that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) umbrella has been severely damaged and can no longer safeguard the populace.

Akpabio, who serves as the representative for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the Senate, made these statements during his midterm empowerment briefing at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

Following the empowerment event, the Senate President proceeded to inaugurate several impactful projects within his constituency, revealing that approximately 68 projects are scheduled for commissioning from Friday, May 16, to Thursday, May 17, 2025.

Akpabio said, “As I speak with you, there is nothing like a political party in 2027 in Akwa Ibom State again. For the Senate of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, all political parties have collapsed to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio. For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have agreed to vote for Governor Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is in shreds and the umbrella can no longer protect.”

The Senate President characterised the current governor, Umo Eno, as a man of peace who genuinely holds faith in his heart, noting that some individuals may profess their belief in God verbally but do not embody it sincerely.

“Umo Eno is a man of peace. Umo Eno is a man of God. I’m not talking about those who professed God with their lips. I’m talking of those who practice God in their heart. Umo Eno has brought all of us together,” Akpabio said.

The senate president appreciated his wife, Unoma Akpabio, whom he noted has been empowering the people.

“She does it because she knows hunger has no political party. My wife, please feed my people whether I am around or not. Keep on sharing. Akwa Ibom people will show you love soon,” The Senate President further stated.