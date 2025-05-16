PDP Has Problems Because People Like Atiku Do Not Want It To Succeed – Anakwenze

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and ex-President of the World Igbo Congress, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has called for fresh leadership with innovative ideas.

Anakwenze warned that the party would lose it’s remaining states if it fields Atiku Abubakar as it’s 2027 presidential candidate.

Speaking during an interview in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Anakwenze lamented that the party has problems because people like Atiku do not want it to succeed.

He said, “I belong to PDP. PDP has problems because people like Atiku do not want it to succeed. He is one of those holding the party down.”

Anakwenze emphasized the need for leaders who are “totally different and capable of driving positive change.”

He lamented that Nigeria, despite its abundant resources, remains underdeveloped due to bad leadership, adding that “the smartest people in Nigeria have not ruled the country, and that is why we are losing on all fronts.”

He further criticized the concentration of power among those who prioritize ethnicity and religion over national interest, stating: “In Nigeria, only people who are supposed to be in prison are the ones calling the shots.”

Anakwenze was appointed as the Regent of Abagana following the passing of the town’s traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Igwe Patrick Mbamalu Okeke. The Anambra State Government has officially issued him a Regent certificate through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs.

In his statement, Anakwenze expressed his gratitude: “I wish to inform the entire world that I have been honoured with another prestigious position in my community. The good people of Abagana have selected me to take charge for a successful period of six months, and I promise to bring massive change, including the involvement of younger people in the Igwe cabinet.”