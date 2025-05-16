Our Committee Not Vicious Weapon Against Party Members – Oruruo

The Chairman of the Southeast Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Disciplinary Committee, Steve Oruruo, has assured his committee would uphold fairness and justice in its duties.

Oruruo said the disciplinary committee is not to serve as a vicious weapon against members of the party, but to help restore order in the party.

Naija News reports that Oruruo’s committee was inaugurated at the last PDP Southeast Zonal Executive Committee meeting held in Enugu, by the party’s National Vice Chairman (Southeast), Ali Odefa.

Other members of the party include Clem Ezika (SAN) as Secretary, and Tony Ezebuiro, Emeka Irem, and Fortune Akujuobi as members.

Speaking to journalists, Oruruo, who is Enugu’s PDP Deputy Chairman, stressed that the inauguration of the committe was in line with the provisions of the party’s laws.

“So, it is in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party, which has come under trial. Laws and rules of engagement are made to regulate human activities.

“What the party intends to do with the disciplinary committee is to create firmness, a sense of authority with which it was renowned. And in doing this, there must be fairness, there must be justice, and there must be equity, and a good conscience.

“So the committee is not a vicious weapon against members of the party, it is not going to be used to wage wars, or to create skirmishes, or further crises.

“It’s going to be an umbrella, an instrument through which peace can be realised in the party. It’s also a chance through which we can create a kind of social cohesion within the lifespan of the party, or within its rank and file, to generate a momentum.

“So, we are going to build more bridges, rather than building fences at this moment,” he said.

He added that the committee’s role is not to viciously target individuals involved in misconduct but to foster reconciliation.

He continued, “Therefore, a committee should be constituted in accordance with this provision of the law. It will oversee all processes and procedures related to administering disciplinary measures to erring members.

“Moreover, our objective is not to viciously target individuals or members involved in any form of misconduct. Rather, our role is also to foster reconciliation and, where possible, pursue mediation and arbitration, a process aimed at uniting people.”

He urged members of the committee to reflect the important role assigned to them. He emphasized that members of the committee have to be disciplined to carry out their duties.

“Members of this committee must reflect on the offices they have previously held and the discipline they have maintained,” the Nation quoted him.