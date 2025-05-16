Open Roof Trophy Parade: Remo Stars Show Off NPFL Title In Ogun [Photos]

In a dazzling display of pride and triumph, Remo Stars Football Club took to the streets of Ogun State in an open-roof bus parade to celebrate their historic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title win.

The jubilant scene captured the hearts of fans as Remo Stars showcased the coveted 2024-2025 NPFL trophy through the towns of Ikenne, Sagamu, and Iperu.

Photos from the event show players and officials of Remo Stars in high spirits, hoisting the NPFL trophy with enthusiasm.

Decked in their celebratory kit, the players rallied together on a decorated open-roof blue bus emblazoned with “CHAMPIONS” and “REMO REIGNS,” waving flags and chanting in excitement.

The celebration began with a royal blessing from the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi. One striking image shows the monarch in traditional attire, flanked by cheering players, proudly holding the NPFL trophy.

Another image captures the spectacle of the open-roof bus itself—a rare sight on Nigerian roads—rolling majestically through cheering crowds as fans lined the streets to witness the moment.

Players, with medals around their necks, sang and danced atop the bus, bringing football glory closer to the people.

The parade followed Remo Stars’ emphatic 4-1 victory over Ikorodu City on Sunday, May 11, cementing their lead at the top of the NPFL table after matchday 37.

Goals from Oyedokun, Alimi, Ibrahim, and Adedayo sealed the win, pushing Remo Stars to 71 points—well ahead of major title rivals, Rivers United and Abia Warriors.

This title marks a significant milestone in the club’s history, and the celebration was nothing short of spectacular.

With this triumph, Remo Stars have not only claimed the NPFL crown but a ticket to represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.