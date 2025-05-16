Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 16th May, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 16th May, 2025.

The PUNCH: The National Bureau of Statistics released its Consumer Price Index report for April 2025, revealing a slight easing in Nigeria’s inflation rate compared to previous months and the same period last year. The headline inflation rate moderated to 23.71 per cent year-on-year, marking a decline from 24.23 per cent recorded in March 2025 and a sharp reduction from 33.69 per cent in April 2024.

Vanguard: The nation has witnessed a fresh wave of terror as bandits and jihadist groups, notably from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, which have unleashed deadly onslaughts across the country.

ThisDay: The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reiterated plans to raise the active oil rigs in Nigeria’s petroleum sector from the current 36 to 50 by the end of 2025, an increase of about 38.89 per cent. Also yesterday, it emerged that global oil giant, Shell Plc, paid $5.34 billion in taxes and other charges to Nigeria in 2024, more than any other country it operates in the world, a Bloomberg news report said.

Daily Trust: A cross section of Nigerians, including lawyers and civil society organisations have opposed a bill in the House of Representatives seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022, to make voting in all national, state and local council elections compulsory for all eligible Nigerians.

