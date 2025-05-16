Lionel Messi, Real Madrid React As FC Barcelona Win 2024-2025 La Liga Title

Former FC Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has celebrated his old club after emerging as the 2024-2025 Spanish La Liga champions.

Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami, took to Instagram to share in the joy of Barcelona’s victory by reposting a celebratory image from the club’s official account and wrote: “Congratulations.”

Messi’s departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 marked the end of an era for both the player and the club, making his supportive gesture all the more poignant.

Recall that FC Barcelona clinched the La Liga title for an impressive 28th time in the club’s storied history on Thursday night, May 15.

They achieved this remarkable feat with a decisive 2-0 victory over their city rivals, Espanyol, during matchday 36 of the Spanish top-flight league.

Goals from the talented young duo, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, secured the win, confirming Barcelona’s status at the top of the table.

This championship win also signifies a monumental achievement for Barcelona, as they have now completed a domestic treble this season.

In addition to their La Liga success, the Catalan club previously lifted the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, showcasing their dominance in domestic competitions.

However, they faced disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated by Inter Milan earlier in the tournament.

In a display of good sportsmanship, Real Madrid, Barcelona’s longstanding rivals, extended their congratulations to the Catalan club following the conclusion of the decisive match.

The official Real Madrid Twitter account promptly tweeted their acknowledgement, stating, “Congratulations to @FCBarcelona on their 2024–2025 La Liga title.”

The outcome of this season leaves Real Madrid unable to overtake Barcelona in the league standings, as the Catalans now hold a commanding seven-point lead with only two fixtures remaining.

Hansi Flick’s side has not only secured the La Liga title but has also completed a domestic treble, solidifying their dominance on the Spanish football scene.

Interestingly, Barcelona could have wrapped up the title even earlier, on Wednesday, had it not been for Real Madrid’s last-gasp winner against Mallorca that delayed their inevitable success.

Additionally, the Catalans had earlier bested Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in both the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, further adding to the competitive rivalry between Spain’s most decorated clubs.

As the season draws to a close, both clubs reflect on their journeys, with Barcelona celebrating a triumphant return to form and Real Madrid acknowledging their rival’s success amidst the unprecedented competition.