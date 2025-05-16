Lamine Yamal Hails Xavi Hernandez After Barcelona Title Win

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has expressed his gratitude to the club’s former manager, Xavi Hernandez, for granting him the chance to make his professional debut with the Blaugrana.

Lamine Yamal’s acknowledgment came after he played a pivotal role in leading Barcelona to clinch the 2024-2025 LaLiga title, as they secured a 2-0 victory against their rivals, Espanyol, on Thursday.

In the match, Yamal shone brightly, scoring two crucial goals, while Fermin Lopez contributed another to solidify the team’s triumph under the management of Hansi Flick.

After the final whistle, Yamal reflected on the importance of Xavi’s influence in his career and the overall success of the team, stating, “I’d like to thank Xavi; without him, this achievement would not have been possible.”

The 17-year-old winger emphasized the significance of Xavi’s faith in young players, saying, “He provided us with the opportunity to make our debuts, and for that, I am truly grateful.”

Xavi, a legendary figure who has not only donned the Barcelona jersey as a player but has also shaped the team’s strategies as a coach, played a vital role in nurturing the next generation of talent at the club.

Note that the Spanish tactician who won a league title for Barcelona in his short managerial spell is currently without a club.