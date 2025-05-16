Just In: Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs, IGP Behind Closed Door

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the country’s top security officials, including the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the high-level security meeting is attended by key military and law enforcement leaders: Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Although the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed, it is believed that the meeting focuses on the escalating security challenges facing the country.

In recent months, security forces have been engaged in combating various insurgencies, especially in northern Nigeria, where armed groups have intensified their attacks on civilian and military targets.

The resurgence of violence across multiple regions of Nigeria, particularly in the North, is a growing concern for the government, which has been under pressure to step up efforts to tackle the security crisis.

The security meeting comes ahead of President Tinubu’s planned visit to Rome on Saturday, where he is scheduled to attend the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected Bishop of Rome and leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the trip on Thursday, revealing that President Tinubu will join other global dignitaries and senior Catholic clergy for the solemn mass marking the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontific.

Tinubu will be accompanied by a distinguished delegation, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.