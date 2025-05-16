‘Joseph The Dreamer’ – Umahi Remarks On President Tinubu’s Leadership

Minister of Works, David Umahi, likens President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Joseph the dreamer, attributing to him the bravery necessary to fulfil numerous objectives.

Umahi stated that divine assistance has enabled Tinubu to realise all his aspirations. He made these remarks during the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Friday, where he discussed his ministry’s achievements.

He noted that when the President assigned him the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, he was inspired by the Eko Atlantic project, which is recognised as a success due to Tinubu’s tenure as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

“Mr. President is a man of courage. I call him the Joseph the dreamer, and God has helped him to make flesh all his dreams. I commend him very highly,” Umahi said.

Earlier in his presentation, Umahi commended Tinubu for commencing the Sokoto-Badagry road project, which, according to him, was an idea that former President Shehu Shagari conceived 47 years ago.

He said, “The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years back. And it was supposed to be Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalised President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry.”

Umahi said only a man with great courage and the power of dreams could engage in such a project.

The former Governor of Ebonyi further praised Tinubu for his performance since he assumed office in May 2023.

“Our GDP is growing. Inflation is coming down. Our foreign exchange is impacted positively. The World Bank says we are not owing them again. Let’s put our hands together for Mister President, the man of uncommon courage,” he said.