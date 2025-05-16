JAMB Almost ‘Jammed’ My Life’ – Nollywood Actress, Mary Njoku Calls For Scrapping Of UTME

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to scrap the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that in the wake of the controversy surrounding the technical glitch in the 2025 UTME result, the movie star, in a post via Instagram on Thursday, May 15, 2025, questioned the relevance of JAMB.

Mary Njoku wondered why students cannot use only their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results to gain admission into any tertiary institution of their choice.

She also shared her unfavourable experience with JAMB and how the examination body almost ruined her chances of getting into an institution of her choice.

The thespian added that the experience of JAMB made her venture into acting, and she is thankful for it.

She wrote, “Why is it necessary to take the JAMB exams to gain admission into universities? Isn’t the SSCE sufficient? I don’t understand the need for JAMB+ post-JAMB when the SSCE already shows we’ve completed Secondary School.

“Speaking from experience, JAMB almost ‘jammed’ my life. Literally. After sitting for it multiple times without admission, I thank God for NOLLYWOOD. That detour gave me purpose, but honestly, if you ask me (I know nobody is asking), I truly believe JAMB should be scrapped.

“Why should students who already passed the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) be forced to jump through yet another hoop? If universities want to be selective, they can ask for more credits, like A’s and B’s in key subjects. That’s fair. But JAMB? It discourages thousands of bright, capable young people every single year. My thoughts.”