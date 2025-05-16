‘It Is Obvious PDP Will Not Make Headway In 2027 Election’ – Gov Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not make headways in the forthcoming 2027 election, hence the decision of his administration to form a political alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that Oborevwori, former PDP’s presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some chieftains of the party in Delta State recently defected to the APC.

Speaking through the state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, at a press briefing in Asaba, Oborevwori said his administration aims to move the state forward.

Oborevwori stated that his defection was not to kill the PDP.

He said.“Our desire is not to kill PDP but to move Delta forward, and so we changed our driving pattern.

“It was obvious that PDP won’t make headway in the forthcoming 2027 election, and so [there was] need to move to APC.”

Speaking on the performance of his administration, Oborevwori said he has provided roads in various communities.

He also dismissed concerns raised by critics about the government’s capacity to deliver results.

He said, “In almost two years, we can see very bold and remarkable achievements by Governor Oborevwori and his team.

“We have provided roads in various communities, reducing travel time from Asaba to Ughelli to just one hour and forty-five minutes.

“Anyone suggesting that the administration is losing grip is far from the truth. We remain committed to delivering results.”