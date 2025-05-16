IPOB Accuses FG Of Presenting ‘Fake Witness’ In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of introducing a ‘fabricated mercenary’ as a witness for the prosecution in the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The organisation claims that the witness, identified as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB), lacks any legitimate affiliation with the Department of State Services (DSS) and is being deliberately trained to pose as a knowledgeable insider.

In a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group denounced what it termed a ‘shameful occurrence’ in the trial.

The statement indicated that PW-BBB’s name and testimony were absent from the initial list of prosecution witnesses provided to the defence, characterising the last-minute change as ‘trial by ambush’ and an act of prosecutorial misconduct.

The statement reads, “IPOB strongly condemns the Nigerian government’s continued abuse of legal process and deployment of deception in the ongoing trial of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The latest disgraceful development is the presentation of an individual referred to as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB), a man who does not work for the Department of State Services (DSS) and who has been exposed under cross-examination as a government-planted mercenary.”

IPOB urged the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, to acknowledge the alleged misuse of judicial procedures and maintain the courtroom’s integrity.

Furthermore, the group accused the Nigerian government of manipulating the judicial system to perpetuate what they describe as the unjust imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement also pointed out that Kanu’s solitary confinement, which is a standard practice of the Department of State Services (DSS), has been confirmed by independent reports and UK Consular officials who visit him regularly.

IPOB stressed that no ‘hired actor’ could change these realities and called on the media to avoid becoming instruments of state propaganda.

“This individual is receiving strategic coaching to impersonate an informed insider when in reality, he has no legitimate connection to DSS operations or the detention regime under which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been unjustly held.

“His courtroom performance, peppered with statements like ‘I don’t know,’ ‘It’s not my job,’ ‘No one informed me’, reveals a witness wholly ignorant of the facts and unqualified to provide any reliable testimony,” the statement emphasised

IPOB vowed to expose the identity, role, and alleged deception of PW-BBB, calling on the international community to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its actions.

The group reiterated its demand for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that justice must prevail in the case.

“The attempt to lend credibility to the lies of a coached stranger is not only a disservice to justice, but also a profound insult to the Nigerian judiciary.

“IPOB calls on media houses to resist becoming echo chambers for state propaganda. Upholding truth, objectivity, and constitutional principles is more urgent now than ever,” the statement added.