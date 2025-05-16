Intensify Attacks On Our Enemies – Tinubu To Air Force

President Bola Tinubu has urged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force to intensify attacks against terrorists and bandits.

President Tinubu said no development can take place without peace and security. He commended personnel for their efforts and sacrifices for the nation.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Friday at the induction ceremony of two brand-new Augusta 109 Trekker helicopters into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), held in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This induction is a strategic statement of intent—a demonstration of our collective resolve to defend our nation and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa,” he said.

According to a statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, from peacekeeping missions in Mali and Sierra Leone to anti-terrorism operations at home, the Nigerian Air Force has been a beacon of operational excellence.

With the addition of the Agusta 109 Trekker, a versatile, twin-engine, multi-role helicopter, the NAF’s capabilities in reconnaissance, close air support, and humanitarian missions will be further amplified.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu emphasized the administration’s unwavering support: “Neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity… Our Armed Forces must intensify efforts to defeat the enemies of our collective progress.”

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, called the moment a major milestone in fleet modernization.

“The dynamic security landscape demands agility and responsiveness. These aircraft are a leap forward in ensuring mission readiness across all domains,” he stated.

From the tarmac to the clouds, this induction is more than just new equipment, it is a renewed vow to every Nigerian: that our skies remain secure, our democracy protected, and our nation united in strength and purpose.