Inflation Drop: Not By Chance, Tinubu’s Effort – Idris

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has said the drop in inflation for the month of April showed policies of President Bola Tinubu were best for the country.

Naija News reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April 2025, on Thursday, stated that the nation’s headline inflation rate for April stood at 23.71%, representing a decrease of 0.52% from the 24.23% recorded in March 2025.

Similarly, month-on-month, inflation dropped by a notable 2.04%, from 3.90% in March to 1.86% in April.

Speaking at the eighth edition of the ministerial press briefing on Thursday, Idris said, “This has not happened by chance. The President’s focused interventions are clearly paying off. The benefits of reform, though gradual, are real and measurable.”

The Minister noted that food prices, according to the report, have also eased. This he attributed to the government’s effort in agriculture.

“One of the key indicators of relief is the food inflation rate. While food prices remain an important concern for many Nigerians, the year-on-year food inflation rate eased to 21.26% in April. On a month-on-month basis, it slowed to 2.06%, down from 2.18% in March. This positive movement has largely been driven by price reductions in staple items such as maize flour, wheat grain, yam flour, okro, soya beans, rice, and beans.

“The major drivers of headline inflation – food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurant and accommodation services, and transport – are being targeted through strategic government interventions in the agricultural, transportation, and service sectors. These efforts are yielding results and helping to ease pressure on household incomes,” he stated.

While acknowlegding that much work needs to be done, the Minister assured that the government would work hard to sustain the gains. He added that the President’s focus remains improving the lives of the citizens.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we acknowledge that we are not yet where we desire to be. But these latest figures give us every reason to be hopeful. They show that the hard decisions are beginning to bear fruit. And as inflation eases, we expect to see corresponding improvements in consumer purchasing power and living conditions.

“Let me also assure you that the Federal Government will continue to sustain this tempo. Our focus remains on implementing people-centered policies that guarantee relief, restore economic stability, and ensure shared prosperity for all Nigerians,” he added.