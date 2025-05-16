‘I’m Broke Right Now’ – Veteran Nollywood Actor, Yemi Ayebo Cries Out For Help

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo, professionally known as Yemi My Lover, has cried out for help to get back on his feet.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actor known for his popular 1993 movie, ‘Yemi My Lover’, in an interview with Mr LilGaga on YouTube, said he is currently broke.

The movie star, who explained that he is still struggling despite the film’s success in 1993, accused movie marketers of waging war against him.

Yemi further asserted that the film industry is about connection and pleaded with his colleagues to help him recover.

He said, “I wrote and produced the movie in 1993. The movie cut across Nigeria, especially in the Yoruba-speaking part of the country. But I didn’t make money from it because 90% of the money was gotten by piracy.

“I didn’t make profit from the film because there was no social media, so I don’t have opportunity to promote it widely. As a result of this, the movie was pirated, and the marketers waged war against me for handling the marketing myself. It was distributed illegally, and people made profit from it.

“That marked the beginning of my problems. I’m broke right now. The industry is about connections, I need more connections to get back on my feet.”