“I Take Full Responsibility” – Flying Eagles Coach Says After Defeat To South Africa

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has accepted full responsibility for his team’s recent defeat to the Amajita of South Africa, vowing to implement significant changes as they prepare for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In a tightly contested semi-final matchup during the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Thursday, the Flying Eagles fell short, losing 1-0 to the Amajita.

The only goal of the match came in the 66th minute, when South African forward Tylon Smith found the back of the net with a well-placed header, sealing their spot in the final.

Despite dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities throughout the match, the Flying Eagles were ultimately hindered by their inability to convert chances, a fact not lost on Zubairu.

“I take full responsibility for our failure to reach the final. As head coach, the blame rests on me,” he stated during a post-match media interaction.

Reflecting on the tournament, Zubairu noted that it has been a critical learning experience that allowed the coaching staff to identify players who are ready to advance to elite competition and those who may not be suited for such challenges.

“After our success in the WAFU B tournament, we made the tough decision to drop many players whose performances did not meet the continental standard,” he explained. “A similar review will take place again because it’s evident that some members of the current squad are not prepared for the demands of competing at a World Cup level.”

Looking ahead, the Flying Eagles are set to face the host nation, Egypt, in the third-place match scheduled for Sunday, where they will aim to secure a medal and redeem their tournament performance.

On the other hand, South Africa’s U-20 head coach, Raymond Mdaka, expressed pride in his team’s hard-earned victory over Nigeria, emphasizing the significance of their semifinal win.

“Yes, another win—congratulations to the boys. They executed the game plan flawlessly, showcasing immense character and discipline throughout the match. Their effort is truly appreciated,” Mdaka said during the post-match press conference.

He acknowledged the fierce competition posed by Nigeria, noting the intensity of the encounter. “It wasn’t an easy game, but our boys are evolving with every match, gaining invaluable experience and improving in all areas of our play. I extend my gratitude to both the players and the nation for their unwavering support,” Mdaka added.

Looking forward, South Africa will have a chance to claim the title as they prepare to square off against Morocco in the final, which is set to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.