Minister of Works, David Umahi, has thrown a shade at the Labour Party and supporters of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called the ‘Obidient’.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the remark while presenting his ministry’s performance at the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Friday.

While rounding off his presentation, Umahi thanked and commended his colleagues in the Ministry of Works, saying he does not want to be disobedient or join the Labour Party because they are very insubordinate.

He said, “I don’t want to be disobedient or be a member of Labour Party that are very disobedient, I want to commend my Minister of State, Works. My Permanent Secretary and all the Directors. But greater commendation goes to Mr. President.”

Earlier in his presentation, Umahi commended Tinubu for commencing the Sokoto-Badagry road project, which, according to him, was an idea that former President Shehu Shagari conceived 47 years ago.

He said, “The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years back. And it was supposed to be Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalised President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry.”

Umahi said only a man with great courage and the power of dreams could engage in such a project.

The former Governor of Ebonyi further praised Tinubu for his performance since he assumed office in May 2023.

“Our GDP is growing. Inflation is coming down. Our foreign exchange is impacted positively. The World Bank says we are not owing them again. Let’s put our hands together for Mister President, the man of uncommon courage,” he said.