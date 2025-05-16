I Could Not Be With The Lady I Love Because Of A Lot Of Circumstances – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian activist and content creator, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has shared some personal details about his love life.

Macaroni revealed that he was once in love with a lady but the relationship had to come to an end due to different circumstances.

He disclosed this in a recent episode of the Dating In Lagos Show, hosted by Ariyiike Dimple.

The content creator, however, stated that he still loves her despite the circumstances and their differences.

He said, “I’m a single pringle. I’m single and not searching. If you say dating in Lagos, for me, I can’t really define it. But if it’s by what I have heard or what I’ve seen, dating in Lagos is chaotic, or better put, anarchy.

“I don’t have any personal experience when it comes to dating in Lagos because I’m not actively dating anymore. I’m not seeing anyone. My past relationship wasn’t even in Lagos. The time I really dated when I was in love, I was still in university then.

“I wouldn’t even say that in Lagos I actively dated anyone. It’s not that I’ve not been in love. There’s someone that I really loved and I still love her but there are a lot of circumstances that cannot make us to be together, a lot of different tests. I don’t want to go into it.

“For me, what I think love to be… A lot of people think love is all about jolly good, shopping, spending money, taking pictures. What I think is that both parties always just look for the best things to always attach to them. I strongly believe in perseverance. And this is not a story of you have to suffer with your partner. You don’t necessarily need to suffer to be in a relationship. That is not what I mean. What I mean by that is, it’s not always jolly. When you understand that and the moment you know that you love a person. When you say you love a person, you are willing to commit yourself 100 per cent.”