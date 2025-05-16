How Labour Party Got Engrossed In Crisis – Sen. Usman

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Nenadi Usman, has said the party’s crisis was caused by stakeholders refusing to do the right thing.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party has three factions: one led by the former national chairman, Julius Abure; another led by Olumide Apata; and the third led by Senator Usman. All elected officials of the party, including its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, support the third faction.

In a statement on Thursday, Mrs. Usman said Nigeria’s political landscape, like the Labour Party, rewards mediocrity and dismisses integrity.

“We got here because some people knew what was right and chose not to do it. This isn’t just about labour — it is a reflection of a broader, painful truth in Nigeria’s political and governance landscape. We are where we are because for too long, mediocrity was rewarded, silence was bought, and integrity was dismissed,” she said.

The former Minister of Finance, however, assured that the party would be transformed to serve the interests of Nigerians.

Usman called for members of the party to unite and join her executives in its effort to address the party’s challenges.

“But I’ll tell you this: this is not the end of the story. We must summon the courage to confront the very forces that have stifled our growth, manipulated our hopes, and reduced our great country to a shadow of what it could be. This moment calls not just for criticism but for clarity and action.

“Labour Party may be facing a storm, but from this storm will rise a stronger, more resolute force, because at its core, the Labour movement is built on the ideals of justice, equity, and the will of the people.

“Nigeria will prevail, we will prevail, not because it is easy, but because it is right. Let us rise, not just as a party, but as a people,” she stated.