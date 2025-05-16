‘Giving Wike PDP Presidential Ticket Is The Right Thing’ – FredFish

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chairman of the PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice (PAPAJ), Tom FredFish, has urged the party to zone its Presidential ticket to the South-South.

Naija News reports that he charged the party to specifically give the ticket to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resolve ongoing internal disputes and fulfil the party’s longstanding zoning arrangement.

FredFish made the call during a media parley in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, emphasising that Wike, as a strong and credible candidate, holds the potential to bring peace and electoral victory to the party.

He stated that the key to restoring peace within the party lies in fielding Wike as the PDP’s Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

He criticised the party’s recent formation of a reconciliation committee, calling it a “waste of time” and questioning, “What and who are they going to reconcile?”

He said, “The PDP should not waste its time setting up committees for reconciliation without considering the zoning of its president to the South-South, and Wike is the only robust and credible candidate in the southern part of Nigeria that can win elections, especially against President Bola Tinubu. Besides that, without Wike, the PDP cannot stand.

“Taking a critical look at the current politicians in the PDP from the South, the governors are weak, as revealed by Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the PDP NEC is handicapped as well, and the BOT headed by Senator Adolphus Wabara is in a coma.

“There is no one left in the PDP with the finance, reach, and access to the judiciary to ‘turn things around’ for the PDP like Nyesom Wike. He is the soul of the party, the saviour, redeemer, and solution to PDP’s misfortune.

“For someone that President Tinubu cannot do without, the PDP should be happy to have someone like Wike in the party and do everything possible to appease him to contest the 2027 presidential election even if they have to kneel down and beg for his forgiveness.”

According to FredFish, only the former Governor of Rivers State can help the PDP stop its governors and other prominent members from defecting from the party.

He said, “Senator Saraki should stop wasting the party’s time with the hope that he would reconcile the PDP. He should recommend the immediate zoning of the ticket to the South-South because, with the influence of the FCT Minister within the APC hierarchy, it is easy for Wike to pull them away from President Tinubu back to the PDP.”

He, however, condemned Wike for being two-faced and destroying the PDP which made him who he is.

The PDP chieftain said, “Giving Wike the PDP presidential ticket is the right thing to do for Nigerians to know who Wike, who is now bootlicking President Tinubu, really is. Nigerians will see if he would resign as the FCT Minister and face his presidential ambition or if he would reject the ticket and continue to serve President Tinubu while destroying the party that brought him to the limelight.”