Free Press Must Be Guaranteed – US Ambassador, Mills

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr, has called on the federal govenment to work with media professionals in promoting free press.

Mills Jr said free and independent press remains the backbone of any strong democracy. He noted that Nigeria’s current media landscape is filled with challenges.

Naija News reports that Mills stated this on Tuesday, May 6, at the Media Innovation and Sustainable Media Business workshop held in Abuja.

In a statement released on Thursday (yesterday), the US Ambassador stressed that free press informs and empowers citizens to hold leaders accountable.

“We all know that a free and independent press is the backbone of any strong democracy. It’s the voice that informs citizens, holds leaders accountable, and fosters the kind of dialogue that drives good governance and social cohesion. But today’s media landscape brings real challenges: digital disruptions, financial pressures, and malign influence,” he said.

Mills urged media houses to innovate sustainable business models that would enhance their economic viability.

“We also recognize that for media to remain truly independent, it must also be economically viable. That’s why this workshop will look at sustainable business models and discuss collaborative journalism to reduce costs while maintaining quality – all to ensure your organizations remain financially sustainable and editorially independent,” he stated.

The US Ambassador assured support to Nigeria’s media. He pledged that the United States would continue to empower independent media.

“The U.S. Mission is proud to support this effort because we believe a free press is essential to democracy, and that belief is shared across administrations. Freedom of speech is our best response to those who seek to replace open dialogue with state-controlled narratives.

“Here in Nigeria, we’re committed to standing with you to counter those influences by empowering independent media. And this workshop is part of that commitment to foster global networks and professional growth for media leaders like you,” he added.