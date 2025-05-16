Ex-Gabon President, Ali Bongo And Family Members Regain Freedom

Former President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, and his family have reportedly been released from detention and arrived in Angola’s capital, Luanda.

Naija News recalls that Ali Bongo was in August 2023 placed under house arrest by military coup leaders in the country, while one of his sons was also arrested for treason at the time.

The development comes hours after military officers in Gabon took over power from President Bongo, who was just reelected at the time.

Giving reasons for their action, the coup leaders said serious institutional, political, economic and social crises were factors responsible for the coup that they tagged ‘necessary’ for the progress of the West African country.

The coup leaders, upon taking over in the country,y dissolved all the institutions of the republic, the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court.

According to Al-Jazeera, Gabon coup leaders disclosed that President Bongo is under house arrest and one of his sons has been arrested for “treason”.

Two years later, reports from the Angolan Presidency posted on Social Media on Friday (today) reads: “Following the initiatives made by the President of the Republic of Angola and President-in-Office of the African Union, Joao Lourenco, with President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon, the Bongo family has been released and has just arrived in Luanda.”