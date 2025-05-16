Europe, Africa Must Partner For Development – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored the European Union (EU) and Africa to maximise their potential for the continent’s transformative development.

He described the EU as Nigeria’s natural partner, whose investments in the most populous nation on the African continent have been assisting greatly in realising ongoing reforms by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports Senator Shettima stated this on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation of the EU led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He called for deeper bilateral ties between Nigeria and the EU, saying the nation’s relationship with the regional body must advance from well-intentioned commitments to transformative results.

Shettima pledged Nigeria’s readiness to continue to leverage Global Gateway, a strategic initiative of the EU to invest in smart, clean, and secure infrastructure as well as connectivity across the world, including Nigeria, by accelerating key projects like the high-speed rail links, improved ports and airports, renewable power plants, and vocational training centers.

“The EU are our natural allies and natural partners. I am guided by logic, rationality and not by sentiments. We see our relationship with the EU as a long-term goal because we have come a long way, and there is room for improvement.

“Our expectations as Nigerians and as Africans are clear. We want this partnership to graduate from well-meaning commitments to transformative outcomes. We want more joint ventures, deeper trade facilitation under the AfCFTA, unchangeable investments in energy, education and digital inclusion,” he said.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Vice President noted that Nigeria shares many things in common with the EU, including commitment to democracy, freedom of worship, inclusivity and gender empowerment, even as he said it is time to build a future where multilateralism reflects true mutuality globally.

“We hope to see the EU move from being a donor to being a co-creator of African prosperity. We really want to be partners with the European Union, not as recipients of aid but as co-creators of prosperity and wealth.

“And we have some commonalities that we share – our commitment to democracy, freedom of worship, inclusivity and gender empowerment, green technology initiative and climate adaptability. We are literally on the same page with the EU on so many issues,” he stated.

On the efforts of the current leadership of the African Union Commission, Shettima said it has brought a renewed commitment and clarity to the vision of the AU.

“I believe they are poised to reposition Africa not just as a subject of global discussion but as a co-author of the world’s next chapter,” he added.

Earlier, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mignot, emphasized the strength and longevity of the relationship between the two continents, which is celebrating 25 years.

“The EU is Africa’s first partner—its first trading partner, first investor, first provider of official development assistance, and first humanitarian donor,” he said.

According to the Ambassador, EU foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa reached €309 billion in 2022, significantly outpacing both the United States and China.

“It shows the strength of the EU’s commitment to Africa, and we want to enhance this presence,” he added.

He explained that the meeting will also review progress on the Joint Vision for 2030, a shared strategic framework agreed upon at the last AU-EU Summit in 2022. This vision aligns with Africa’s development roadmap, Agenda 2063, and the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).