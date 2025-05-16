Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Service Chiefs Emerge

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians that the military is dedicated to tackling the recent surge in insecurity, announcing key measures aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu and other defence chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa, General Musa revealed that President Tinubu had approved the acquisition of additional air assets to bolster the fight against insurgency.

He confirmed that new equipment had already been procured to intensify efforts against terrorists, who have escalated their attacks, particularly in the northern region.

“Mr. President has given a directive on what to do next to intensify all efforts, and we are collaborating with all our neighboring countries. The porous nature of our borders is exacerbating the security issues,” General Musa said.

General Musa further explained that the ongoing efforts include enhancing military operations across various theaters, with a specific focus on acquiring air assets and other vital security equipment.

He highlighted that the government is equally focusing on non-kinetic measures, which include improving community development to combat insecurity at the grassroots level.

“The President is looking at engaging with governors to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the people, which will help to reduce insecurity,” he added.

The CDS linked the rise in insecurity to a broader global effort by terrorists and jihadists operating in the Sahel region, noting that Nigeria’s porous borders are a contributing factor to the growing threat.

He emphasized that the ongoing discussions with President Tinubu were aimed at reviewing and addressing the country’s security challenges.

“Mr. President is deeply concerned about the current developments and is determined to resolve them. We, the security chiefs, have assured him of our commitment and continuous efforts to bring the situation under control,” General Musa stated.

General Musa urged Nigerians to continue supporting the security agencies in their efforts to combat insurgency. He also warned citizens to remain cautious about fake news, pointing out the circulation of videos from other countries on social media falsely depicting events in Nigeria.

“It is important that we all cooperate with the members of the Armed Forces and security agencies. If we see something that is going wrong anywhere in the country, let us report, action will be taken, including our own personnel.

“If we see them doing what is not supposed to be done, we should report and action will be taken,” he said.