Delta North APC: Deputy Gov, Ned Nwoko Camps Clash Over Leadership Role

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, and Senator Ned Nwoko are at logger heads over who should lead the party in the Delta North Senatorial District.

Nwoko, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier in the year, is seen by some APC stakeholders as the most senior party figure in Delta North.

However, Onyeme, who is also from the same district, has insisted that the role of political convener traditionally lies with the deputy governor.

The deputy governor, in a social media post by his Press Secretary, Fidelis Egugbo, cited precedents from previous administrations to back his claim.

The statement said, “Deputy Governor traditionally played a central role in convening political meetings in the district. So, Sir Monday Onyeme should now assume a similar unifying role within the APC and propose a private meeting with Senator Nwoko to prevent factionalism.”

Egugbo referenced how, during James Ibori’s tenure, political meetings in Delta North were routinely held at the Obior home of the then-deputy governor, Benjamin Elue.

The tradition reportedly continued under former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan with the late Prof Amos Utuama.

But Nwoko’s camp disagrees. A senior APC chieftain, while speaking to Punch on Thursday said, “Senator Nwoko is the high-ranking officer in Delta North, and by the party rules, he remains the Delta North leader of the party. Is Onyeme the deputy governor of Delta North? How can he assume the party leader of our district?”