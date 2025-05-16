Dabiri-Erewa Urges FG To Enforce Stricter Penalties On Traffickers

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged the Federal Government to take action against human trafficking in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Friday, signed by the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Gabriel Odu, Dabiri-Erewa, during a strategic meeting with the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, at NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja, said while progress has been made towards stopping human trafficking, more needs to be done.

She stressed that traffickers should be named and shamed, while stricter penalties should be enforced to serve as a deterrent to other criminal actors.

Dabiri-Erewa said NAPTIP cannot work alone and called for closer collaboration with NiDCOM, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and other sister agencies, to curb the menace of human trafficking.

The NiDCOM boss appreciated the support of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), neighbouring governments, Nigerian Diaspora Communities, and NGOs for helping to rescue and reintegrate trafficked victims.

While commending the NAPTIP DG for her dedication and continued support, Dabiri-Erewa added, “We will continue to do our best to save these young ones and encourage safe and regular pathways for migration”.

On her part, Bello thanked Dabiri-Erewa for NiDCOM’s support, especially in the recent rescue of 231 young Nigerians from Ghana.

According to her, tackling human trafficking requires joint action from the government, society, and key stakeholders.

Bello assured that the Agency will continue to protect the rights and dignity of Nigerians against trafficking in persons.

She added, “We rescued last week 19 girls all pregnant for one man in an estate in Abuja, received 9 girls from Cote D’ivoire, and other sordid stories to mention here.”