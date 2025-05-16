Court Nullifies Impeachment Of Etsako West Chairman And Deputy, Orders Return To Office

An Edo State High Court in Auchi has nullified the impeachment of the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area, Zibiri Marvellous, and his deputy, Benji Ojietu.

Naija News reports that the court ruled that the impeachment process was flawed and failed to meet legal requirements as stipulated under the Edo State Local Government Law.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice O. M. Obayuwana declared the impeachment of Marvellous and Ojietu null and void.

The court cited a failure to comply with Section 19 of the Edo State Local Government Law 2000 (as amended in 2002), which mandates the establishment of a seven-member investigative panel, a review of the panel’s findings by the Edo State House of Assembly, and proper service of an impeachment notice to the claimants.

Justice Obayuwana stated, “The respondents failed to meet the key statutory requirements,” and emphasised that the impeachment process was not legally executed. The court, therefore, ruled that the removal of the local government officials was illegal.

As part of the ruling, the court directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the safety of Marvellous and Ojietu upon their return to office. It also issued a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from interfering with the claimants’ official duties.

In addition, the court awarded ₦1 million in damages to each of the claimants as compensation for the illegal impeachment.

The impeachment of Marvellous and Ojietu followed an earlier move by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who had called for the suspension of all 18 local government chairmen in the state, accusing them of insubordination.

The Etsako West Legislative Council then moved to impeach the Chairman and his deputy, further escalating tensions between the local administration and the state government.

Reacting to the judgment, Zibiri Marvellous hailed the ruling as a victory for democracy. He appealed to Governor Okpebholo to respect the court’s decision and allow him and his deputy to resume their duties.

Marvellous said, “This victory is for democracy. “I appeal to Governor Okpebholo to obey the court order so that my deputy and I can resume our duties.”