Chelsea Co-owner Accused Of Sexual Harassment

A Chelsea co-owner, Hansjorg Wyss, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment from an employee at his California winery.

Wyss, 89, who joined the consortium that acquired the Premier League club in 2022 alongside Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, also owns Halter Ranch winery in Paso Robles.

He has a reputation for supporting various left-wing causes after building his wealth through a medical device manufacturing company, which he sold in 2012.

With a net worth estimated at around $4.8 billion, Wyss is known for his charitable contributions, particularly in environmental efforts.

Hansjorg Wyss’ sexual harassment scandal stems from a lawsuit filed against him, claiming he made unwanted advances toward Madison Busby, the complainant, while she was working at the winery.

According to reports, Wyss has allegedly acknowledged the potential for a lawsuit to succeed, remarking that Busby would have a strong case.

The lawsuit outlines several instances of inappropriate behavior, claiming that Wyss acted inappropriately during his visits to the winery.

It includes allegations of groping and commenting on Busby’s appearance in a way that made her uncomfortable. Busby expressed feelings of disgust over these incidents, indicating she hesitated to report them due to concerns about the repercussions for her husband, Bryce Mullins, who also worked at the winery.

The winery has publicly stated that it intends to contest the allegations, emphasizing their commitment to presenting the facts surrounding Busby’s employment and subsequent departure.

Busby’s account includes incidents where Wyss allegedly made sexual propositions and shared explicit stories regarding his personal life, which she found troubling given their employer-employee relationship.

The claim further suggests that Wyss proposed group sexual encounters and made comments about Busby’s personal life, which left her feeling uneasy.

In her complaint, Busby described lasting discomfort from these experiences and mentioned how they affected her job.

After returning from maternity leave, she claimed her salary was reduced, contributing to her decision to resign later that year. She is seeking unspecified damages as part of her lawsuit.

Note that this is not the first allegation of misconduct against Wyss. In 2013, he reached an out-of-court settlement for $1.5 million with a former employee who accused him of sexual abuse during her time at the Wyss Foundation.