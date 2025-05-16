BUA Chairman, Rabiu Reveals Agreement With Tinubu, Dangote On Price Of Cement

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced that cement manufacturers in Nigeria have agreed to freeze the price of cement for projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Naija News gathered that this initiative aims to support President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national development.

Rabiu made the announcement after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday. He revealed that the decision to freeze cement prices is a concerted effort by cement manufacturers in the country to contribute to the success of the President’s ambitious development projects.

He said, “Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Cement approached me, and I concurred with him that we should do everything to support Mr President Renewed Hope Agenda, and we have decided that we are going to freeze the price of cement for any contractor that is involved with the renewed hope project, or projects.

“So, what it means is that any company or anybody that is involved or that is doing a project that is under renewed hope, the price of cement will be frozen. There will be no increase for the foreseeable future. We are doing that to support Mister President’s renewed hope initiative. And that is something that Alhaji Aliko Dangote actually proposed.

“I must say, I must give him credit, and I concur with him. So we’ve agreed. We are going to do that. We are going to send out the letter sometime next week to the ministry. And I also want to commend the Honorable Minister of Works, Engineer Umahi, for the initiative he took to ensure that all the roads are concrete roads.

“Because concrete roads are more durable, they take much longer, you know, in terms of durability and the price is going to be, the cost is going to be cheaper than even bitumen.”