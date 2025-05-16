Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 16th May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1625 and sell at ₦1630 on Thursday 15tth May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1625 Selling Rate ₦1630

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1604 Lowest Rate ₦1597

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, Nigeria experienced a slight relief in inflationary pressures as the country’s headline inflation rate declined to 23.71% in April 2025, down from 24.23% recorded in the previous month.

This development was confirmed on Thursday in the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which also recorded a drop in food inflation.

According to the NBS, the food inflation rate dropped by 0.53 percentage points to settle at 21.26% in April, compared to 21.79% in March.

The dip is linked to lower prices in essential food commodities such as maize flour, wheat grain, dried okro, yam flour, soya beans, rice, bambara beans, and brown beans.

In the agency’s words: “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 119.52 in April 2025, reflecting a 2.18-point increase from the preceding month.”

The report added: “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 9.99% lower than the rate recorded in April 2024 (33.69%). This indicates a significant decrease compared to the same month in the preceding year, though with a different base year of November 2009 = 100.”