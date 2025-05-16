Benue LG Election Appeals Panel Fixes Date For Hearing

The Benue State Local Government Election Appeals Panel convened at the NBA House in Abuja on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, to review numerous appeals stemming from the recent decisions of the local government election petition tribunal.

Naija News reports that the panel, chaired by Honourable Justice D.E. Gyuse, recognised the substantial number of appeals, totalling in the hundreds.

In light of this, the panel proposed a procedural modification, indicating that it would be more efficient to categorise appeals by local government areas instead of addressing individual councillor petitions separately.

The panel has set Monday, May 26, 2025, as the date for all involved parties to reconvene.

All appellants and respondents are required to have thoroughly prepared and exchanged the necessary documents prior to the hearing.

On the designated date, all parties must be ready to present and adopt their arguments without exception.

Additionally, the panel addressed the Labour Party’s appeal regarding the chairmanship of Kwande Local Government Area, but a decision on this matter has been postponed and will be communicated to the relevant parties at a later time.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter spokesman, Seye Oladejo, has dismissed allegations that the party’s primary election was not transparent.

Naija News reported that some APC stakeholders took to the streets to protest what they described as an imposition of candidates.

Speaking with Arise News on Wednesday, Lagos APC’s spokesman said the groups protesting were within the rights to express their concerns.

Oladejo noted that most of the party members don’t know the party’s constitution. He stated that the party can have consensus candidates.

He urged displeased members to submit their petitions to the panel constituted to address the concerns of members.

He added that most of the politicians protested the primaries, did that because they knew whoever got the party’s ticket would most likely win the election.

He said: “Seamless! Typical of the political class, we are always eloquent, always persuasive and trying to sell our own position to the members of the public.

“But let me tell you, by the time you voluntarily chose to be a member of a political party, it behoves that you submit yourself to the constitution, rules and guidelines guiding such relationships.

“It will be good for members of a party to familiarise themselves with the rules of the party.

“We released our guidelines, which were in tandem with the position of the party, which allows the emergence of our candidate by consensus, or by direct or indirect primaries. That was exactly what took place.

“So, alleging imposition is all in tune with freedom of expression and their rights to protest. We are mindful of this and we’re not going to dismiss any protest or petition. And the appeal committee is taking care of that. It’s not strange. It’s a price to pay for our success since 1999. If you pick APC ticket in Lagos, most likely you will win the election.”