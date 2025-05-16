ASUU Suspends Three Weeks Strike In Kaduna Varsity

The administration of Kaduna State University (KASU) has announced the suspension of the strike by its branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leading to the immediate reopening of the institution.

During a press conference held in his office on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Abdullahi Musa stated that Governor Uba Sani has sanctioned a monthly standing order of ₦50 million for staff welfare and has established a negotiating team to address outstanding issues.

Additionally, he revealed that Governor Sani has allocated ₦146 million for the settlement of certain withheld salaries and allowances related to the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The Vice Chancellor also mentioned that the governor has approved the retention of a portion of the internally generated revenue (IGR) by the University, following an assessment of the actual amount collected, to promote financial autonomy.

“These measures are not only bold but unprecedented in the recent history of the University. The Management commends His Excellency for his extraordinary sensitivity to the plight of students, the condition of education, and the welfare of academic and non-academic staff,’’ he added.

Professor Musa mentioned that the Government has established a high-level negotiation team to engage in ongoing discussions with all university unions to resolve pending issues.

The Vice Chancellor indicated that this committee is led by Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, alongside other senior government officials.

He emphasised that Governor Sani has exhibited a profound awareness of the enduring challenges that university staff have faced, many of which have persisted for over a decade and were passed down from prior administrations.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that as the Visitor to the University, the Governor has displayed remarkable leadership and dedication to advancing education within the state, directly addressing the issues confronting the University.

“The Kaduna State Government, under the compassionate and responsive leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has provided a path forward grounded in transparency, goodwill, and action.

“The swift financial interventions, structural reforms, and invitation to dialogue reflect an administration that deeply values education and its role in development,’’ he added.

The Vice Chancellor urged parents, guardians, students, staff, and the wider community to express their support for this admirable initiative, emphasising that collectively, we can restore Kaduna State University to its esteemed position as a hub of education, advancement, and optimism.