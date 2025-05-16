APC Scribe Advises PDP To Consider Registering As A New Political Entity

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider registering as a new party if it feels too weakened to compete.

The APC stalwart gave the advice in Osogbo while welcoming a group of defectors from the PDP into the APC fold.

He also dismissed concerns that Nigeria was sliding toward a one-party system, following the increasing wave of defections into the ruling party.

According to him, the Nigerian constitution does not allow the practice of a one-party system in the country.

“By constitutional provision, it is not possible for Nigeria to become a one-party state. Section 221 of the Constitution provides for political pluralism and allows individuals to contest elections through duly registered political parties,” Basiru explained in a video clip from the event obtained on Friday.

“If the PDP feels it has become too weakened and structurally ineffective to compete, then it should consider registering as a new political entity. But as far as the APC is concerned, we are focused on building a virile, people-oriented party that resonates with the masses,” he added

The former Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice urged APC leaders to prioritize internal unity and grassroots mobilization in preparation for the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election and the 2027 general elections, with a particular emphasis on securing a second term for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on the performance of the current administration, Basiru said the President has demonstrated courageous leadership and has laid a foundation for national growth.

“In the last two years, President Tinubu has shown bold leadership and put Nigeria on a path of economic transformation, which has earned international recognition and commendation from global rating agencies and financial institutions,” he said.

He, however, criticized the current Osun State Government, led by the PDP, accusing it of poor performance in key sectors.

“We must reclaim Osun from the current leadership that has failed in critical areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture. The people deserve better,” Basiru concluded.