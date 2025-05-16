The All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, has dismissed claims of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that some members of the ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are part of his coalition.

Naija News reports that Atiku had made the disclosure in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation of stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial Zone, led by former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba.

He stressed the importance of a united political front to challenge the current administration, declaring, “We are building a coalition involving all major political parties—the APC, PDP, and Labour Party. This is the only viable path forward to confront an incompetent and inefficient government. You have my full understanding and support.”

However, while addressing journalists in Abuja, Ibrahim said Atiku is being deceived into thinking that any APC member would be part of his coalition.

Ibrahim insisted that APC members are not part of the coalition to unseat Tinubu in 2027, noting the party is focused and not distracted by Atiku’s political theatrics.

He said, “Atiku is being deceived. The APC is not involved in any such coalition. As a party, we are focused, growing stronger daily, and not bothered by his political theatrics.

“If any APC member is speaking with him, they’re probably stringing him along, as has happened repeatedly in the past.

“Each time he engages in coalitions, he ends up losing. That’s the pattern.”