Ahead Of 2027 Polls, SDP Appoints Key Figures To National Working Committee

In a strategic move to reinforce its leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed three members to vacant positions within its National Working Committee (NWC).

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, confirmed the development, noting that the appointments were made in line with the SDP Constitution and with the approval of the National Convention mandate granted to the NWC.

According to Aiyenigba, the appointments were finalised during a committee meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam.

The new appointees bring years of political and administrative experience and are expected to play pivotal roles in bolstering the party’s structure ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Newly Appointed Officials:

Senator Ugochukwu Uba – Deputy National Chairman (South)

Representing Anambra State in the South-East, Senator Uba has a long-standing career in public service and academia. He previously held key positions under the late Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife’s SDP-led administration in 1992 and was also involved in policy studies with the Centre for Democratic Studies under Professor Omo Omoruyi.

From 2003 to 2007, Uba served as a Senator for Anambra South, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Marine Transport and was instrumental in advancing the Cabotage Act. He holds a first-class degree and a doctorate in Political Science, and lectured at the University of Abuja until 2021.

Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar – Deputy National Chairman (North)

A respected academic and political economist, Dr. Abubakar brings deep institutional knowledge to the role. With advanced degrees in International Affairs and Political Economy, he was the SDP’s founding National Secretary between 2010 and 2015.

He also ran for governor in Gombe State in 2011 and was key to organising the party’s convention that same year. Notably, he served as the inaugural Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Nigeria.

Hussani Ado Bello – National Financial Secretary

Representing Kano State from the North-West, Bello is a chartered accountant and seasoned civil servant with service records at both federal and state levels.

Currently a financial and tax consultant, he has also been involved in political organisation, having served as SDP Kano State Chairman in 2018 and the Organising Secretary for IPAC in 2019. He led the Forum of SDP State Chairmen in 2020.

Aiyenigba confirmed that these appointments officially took effect from May 15, 2025, and were duly ratified. He emphasised that the additions are part of the party’s larger efforts to solidify its organisational framework and prepare robustly for the 2027 electoral contest.