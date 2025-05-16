2027: We Will Do Everything To Ensure Tinubu’s Re-election – Ex-PDP Guber Candidate, Jandor

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has stated that his current focus is on facilitating the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Adediran made this declaration during a rally in the Ojo area of Lagos on Friday, where he officially announced his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Adediran resigned from the PDP on March 3 and rejoined his former party, the APC.

Although he did not secure victory as the PDP candidate in 2023, Adediran emphasised that his efforts have created political opportunities for the residents of the Badagry division within the APC.

While addressing his supporters at the rally, he expressed confidence that the positive outcomes of Tinubu’s people-oriented reforms and the recent influx of new members into the party would ensure the President’s re-election in 2027, should he choose to run again.

“Our conviction to come back home is as a result of the reforms that Mr President is doing.

“Removal of fuel subsidy makes Tinubu a selfless President because he would have ordinarily allowed the status quo to remain to secure second term in office.

“The President is poised about doing what is best for the country and the reforms are yielding results for the country now.

“That is why we are going to do everything humanly possible to make sure we work for his re-election.

“Our priority is to ensure that we see to how this man will return in 2027 to give to further reposition the country,” Jandor said while addressing journalists at the rally on Friday.

Expressing gratitude to the APC for their warm welcome, Adediran encouraged his supporters to commence efforts for the President’s re-election in 2027 diligently.

In his remarks, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, acknowledged the party’s pride in having Adediran and his team return, and he urged the leaders to embrace them.

Ojelabi also called on APC members to continue their dedicated work for the party’s advancement, stating that Tinubu would consistently reward loyal and hardworking members.

“Put in your best. Let your best be known to all of us. We are there to recognise you. We are going to do everything possible to integrate you.

“Let us come together. We are going to use our own votes as investment to be able to negotiate for involvement in the government,” he said.

Ojelabi stated that Adediran would play a significant role in advancing the party’s interests.

The Friday rally was attended by numerous loyalists of Adediran from the Lagos4Lagos Movement and PDP.

Notable figures, including the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, former Deputy Governor Sarah Sosan, federal and state lawmakers, and various other party leaders, also graced the event.