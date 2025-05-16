2027: Atiku Unveils Plan For APC-PDP-LP Coalition To Challenge Tinubu’s Govt

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has announced that the 2027 coalition would bring together the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) to challenge what he described as the “incompetent and inefficient” administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku disclosed this while addressing a delegation of stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial Zone, led by former Kogi State Deputy Governor Simon Achuba.

The discussion also centered on tackling insecurity in the region and promoting unity across the northern part of the country.

The former vice president expressed concern over the security crisis in the nation and condemned Tinubu’s government for failing to resolve the crisis.

Atiku also took aim at the government’s inadequate policing strategy, proposing the recruitment of unemployed graduates into the police force to address the country’s growing security manpower gap.

“We are under-policed. There simply aren’t enough officers across the country, while many educated young people remain without jobs. Why not recruit them into the police force?” he asked.

He stressed the importance of a united political front to challenge the current administration, declaring, “We are building a coalition involving all major political parties—the APC, PDP, and Labour Party. This is the only viable path forward to confront an incompetent and inefficient government. You have my full understanding and support.”