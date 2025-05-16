2027 Ambitions In Jeopardy As El-Rufai Struggles To Woo Key Politicians To SDP

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, appears to be navigating uncertain political waters, with his recent move to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gaining little momentum in the North-West.

Naija News recalls that on March 10, 2025, El-Rufai officially broke ties with the All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing his decision to a widening “misalignment between his values and the direction of the party.”

Following his resignation, he declared his intention to build a coalition of opposition leaders under one platform strong enough to challenge the APC ahead of 2027.

“Without prejudice to this decision, as a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027, by the Grace of God,” El-Rufai said during his declaration.

However, weeks after that announcement, his ambitious mission seems to be floundering. Despite hosting several strategic meetings, El-Rufai has yet to bring any influential political heavyweight in the North-West into the SDP fold.

As of now, the SDP lacks a functional presence in critical North-Western states such as Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Insiders revealed that El-Rufai made “frantic efforts” to secure alliances in the region, especially targeting sitting governors in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kebbi—but without success.

“He reached out to key players, especially governors and sitting senators and reps, but none gave him a positive response. Not even a state assembly member,” a source who participated in some of the discussions disclosed.

“He was even the first person who approached Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi and Garba Maidoki in Kebbi State but they all turned him down. They didn’t just reject his offer; they chose to move into the APC instead,” the source added.

His attempts to win over the Nasarawa State Governor also reportedly hit a brick wall.

According to the same source, “All his attempts failed. This is because people simply don’t see the SDP led by El-Rufai as a viable alternative at this point.”

At present, only two lawmakers represent the SDP in the National Assembly: Senator Godiya Akwashiki from Nasarawa North and Hon. Abubakar Sarki Dahiru representing Nassarawa Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency.

El-Rufai had hoped to rejuvenate the party’s image and build momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

“There’s a general perception in the North that the SDP still carries the legacy of President Tinubu, who won the 1992 Lagos West senatorial election on the same platform.

“That belief is making many politicians suspicious of the party. It’s a hard sell for El-Rufai,” another source told DAILY POST.

“There’s a perception that El-Rufai’s move to the SDP is not genuine, that it’s a plot to fracture the opposition or that he’s still in Tinubu’s camp somehow,” added a Kaduna-based political insider. “People are suspicious. The trust deficit is huge.”

Amid the lack of support, reports suggest El-Rufai’s frustration is mounting. With both his current path and potential alliances uncertain, his political choices are narrowing.

Sources also confirmed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 PDP presidential flag bearer, met with El-Rufai recently and urged him to consider returning to the PDP.

“Atiku told him it’s not too late to come back to the party that made him.

“But El-Rufai, in turn, asked Atiku to join him in the SDP, arguing that the PDP is dealing with too many internal crises with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike hell bent on destroying the party,” the source said.

That meeting concluded without any agreement, leaving El-Rufai torn between continuing with his isolated efforts or returning to the troubled PDP.

The source remarked, “He’s boxed in. Moving forward with the SDP feels like pushing a dead horse. But going back to APC is another battle entirely. But he is still considering a possible return to the PDP.”

So far, the most prominent individual he has attracted to the SDP is comedian Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, widely recognised for mimicking former President Muhammadu Buhari.

While MC Tagwaye enjoys considerable popularity in entertainment circles, his political influence is negligible.

“Convincing a comedian is not the same as convincing political leaders. It shows how bad things are,” another source added.

El-Rufai’s political troubles stem partly from the alliance that helped birth the APC in 2015. He was once a close ally of President Tinubu and played a crucial role in strengthening northern support for Tinubu’s 2023 campaign—even though the APC lost Kaduna to the PDP while he was governor.

Their alliance fractured after Tinubu’s victory when El-Rufai’s name was dropped from the ministerial list due to an adverse security report.

Although never publicly disclosed, it was widely believed that the Department of State Services (DSS) flagged issues related to El-Rufai’s past statements and associations.

“That moment marked the beginning of El-Rufai’s political isolation. He felt betrayed. He believed Tinubu didn’t push hard enough to defend him,” a source said.

In the South, El-Rufai’s appeal is equally strained. His statements during the 2023 election cycle—particularly his vocal support for a Muslim-Muslim ticket—drew backlash from several Christian communities and civic organisations.

“El-Rufai is struggling for acceptance in the South. He’s seen as too polarising, especially among Christian communities. That’s why his SDP message isn’t catching on either,” noted Adamu Maiyama, an APC chieftain from Maiyama LGA of Kebbi.

A once-calculated leap toward building a new opposition powerhouse now appears to have turned into a solitary and uncertain political journey for Nasir El-Rufai.