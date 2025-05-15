Zamfara Lawmaker Narrates How Bandits Feed Newborn Twins To Dogs

A member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, Aminu Jaji, has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in his constituency, revealing horrific incidents, including a report where “bandits fed newborn twins to their dogs.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Jaji painted a harrowing picture of the “crass lawlessness” exhibited by bandits, who have been wreaking havoc across his constituency, particularly in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

He detailed the ongoing mass kidnappings, attacks, and lawlessness that have displaced countless residents and left many communities devastated.

Jaji, who previously chaired the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, reported that “over 200 attacks” had been recorded across several communities in the region, including Dayo, Banga, Gabaki, Korea, and Madura.

The lawmaker provided a chilling update, recounting an attack just two days ago in which 60 people were abducted in Banga. He said, “The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N30 million. Out of those abducted, 10 were killed, and the fate of the remaining 50 hangs in the balance.”

Despite lofty promises from political leaders, Jaji lamented that little had been done to address the insecurity plaguing his state.

“We gave assurances that if our party came to power, insecurity would become history. Unfortunately, the reality today is different,” he stated.

Jaji further recounted the heart-wrenching story of a pregnant woman abducted by bandits, who gave birth to twins while in captivity.

According to Jaji, “the leader of the bandits took the twins and threw them to his dogs. The dogs ate the twins one by one.” He added, “Where are we? This is the situation we need to urgently address.”

The lawmaker underscored that these incidents are not isolated stories but reflect the daily realities of the people in his constituency.

“Our people are no longer safe; they cannot farm, they cannot trade, and many are internally displaced, unrecognized by both the state and federal governments,” he said.

Jaji criticized the lack of adequate federal attention to the situation in Zamfara, despite efforts to engage with the Ministry of Defence and other security stakeholders. He pointed out that Zamfara, once one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, has now become a hotspot for criminal activities.

“Despite the introduction of Sharia and peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in the past, we are now ravaged by violence,” Jaji remarked, emphasizing that the people of Zamfara deserve the same level of protection and support as any other region.

Jaji also stressed that the security crisis in Zamfara is no longer a political issue but one of human lives, stating, “The 1999 Constitution, as amended, clearly states that the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government.”

He urged President Bola Tinubu and other relevant stakeholders to take urgent action to address the insecurity in Zamfara, warning that if left unchecked, the problem could spread and engulf the entire nation.

“People cry to us for help. They come in tears. They didn’t want to leave because they have nowhere to go, they are now moving because they have no other choice,” he added.

Jaji called for a united response to the crisis, urging leaders across political and religious divides to rise above politics and work together.

“We must rise above politics. We must respond as people of faith and conscience. This is a national emergency,” he concluded.