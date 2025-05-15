You Are The One Destroying The Labour Party – Otti Fires Back At Abure

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has accused the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, of being the root cause of the party’s internal turmoil.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday on Nigeria Info FM, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Ferdinand Ekeoma, stated that Abure is betraying the ideals of the party.

Recall that Abure had earlier vowed to expose Otti and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, threatening to leave them smelling like bad eggs.

However, speaking during the interview, Ekeoma alleged that Abure compromised the integrity of the party for personal interests and promised that concrete evidence would be presented at the appropriate time.

He said, “Mr. Abure is the one destroying the Labour Party. He’s betraying the progressive ideals of the party and, by extension, betraying Nigerians.”

“At the right time, we will prove that this man sacrificed the party’s integrity for selfish reasons.”

Ekeoma also criticised Abure’s leadership style, pointing to the lack of organisational presence in many states, including Abia.

“For instance, before Governor Alex Otti and others joined, the Labour Party didn’t even have an office in Abia. Yet Abure acted as though the party was firmly established across the country,” he remarked.

While dismissing allegations of bribery, Ekeoma admitted that party leaders, including Abure, received financial and logistical assistance during the 2023 elections.

“I’m not talking about bribes I’m talking about support. It wasn’t wrong to assist the national chairman or the party. But there were compromises everywhere you looked,” he added.

When asked about Abure’s public challenge for proof, Ekeoma dismissed it with a jab

“If Abure meant well for the party, he wouldn’t be boasting. We’re just laughing. He thinks he’s dealing with kids,” he said.