Why I Have Stopped Cooking For Men – Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has stated that she no longer cooks for men.

The health enthusiast, while speaking on Instagram on Thursday, announced that she has decided to stop cooking for men because there is no secret to keeping one.

She insisted that it does not matter how well you cook or how good you look a man can still surprise you.

According to her, “There is no special recipe to keep a man. If you like, be the best cook (like me). Have the most banging body. He will still surprise you.”

She went on to explain that, in her view, a man will stay only if he truly wants to:

“The only recipe that works? A man will only be kept if he wants to be kept. Period.”

Urging women to prioritize their own well-being, the reality star concluded: “As for me? I don’t cook for man again peace of mind is my portion control. Happy Thursday!”

Meanwhile, Oputa said her outfit at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) was elegant and would have probably won the Best Dressed award.

Naija News reports that BBNaija star, Liquorose Afije, won the Best Dressed Female award at the 2025 AMVCA, while her colleague, Prince Nelson, took home the Best Dressed Male.

The winners received ₦1 million cash prize each.

However, reacting to the development, Uriel Oputa, in a post via Instagram on Saturday night, claimed that she lost the Best Dressed Female award to Liquorose due to her lateness at the event.

She wrote, “This is not to knock anyone’s design. Everyone looked stunning.

“But let be honest, the only reason I didn’t win best dressed is because I was not there on time. Nobody can tell me my dress didn’t eat.”