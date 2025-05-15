‘Victor Boniface Set To Join Newcastle United’

Newcastle United are currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen regarding the potential transfer of striker Victor Boniface.

Reports from the German publication BILD indicate that the deal is nearing completion, which could see Victor Boniface, 24, make a significant move to the Premier League this summer.

Boniface previously came close to joining Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January; however, the club ultimately chose to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

Throughout the current season, Boniface has faced challenges with injuries, impacting his availability. Despite these setbacks, the Nigerian international has managed to tally an impressive 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches.

Last season, Boniface played an instrumental role in helping Bayer Leverkusen secure a domestic double, underlining his value in high-pressure situations.

He made the switch to Die Werkself from Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023, and his performances can be credited with significantly enhancing Leverkusen’s attack.

In another development, Ola Aina is reportedly on the brink of signing a new long-term contract with Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Aina’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation about his future. However, according to the Telegraph, the full-back is now prepared to commit his future to the Tricky Trees.

Aina has emerged as one of the standout performers for Nottingham Forest this season, contributing notably to the team’s defense as well as its attacking efforts.

Note that the 28-year-old Nigerian defender has scored two goals and provided one assist in 35 league appearances so far this season.