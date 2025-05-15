Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 15th May, 2025

In a significant move to tighten national security, President Bola Tinubu has authorised the creation of a forest guard unit tasked with protecting Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves. Recruitment for the new outfit has officially commenced.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday through a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

As part of the directive, the newly formed forest guards will undergo rigorous training and will be equipped with firearms. Their core mandate is to identify and eliminate terrorists and armed criminals who have turned Nigeria’s forests into operational hideouts.

The recruitment process is being jointly handled by both federal and state governments, signalling a coordinated response to escalating security challenges in remote areas.

Oversight of the new initiative will be shared between the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Federal Ministry of Environment, with both bodies instructed to drive its full rollout.

Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to benefit from this employment initiative, serving as the backbone of the newly formed forest protection unit.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has acknowledged errors in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following a surge of complaints from candidates nationwide.

Naija News reports that JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted. “We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will start getting text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, has expressed disagreement with the decision of workers in the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja to endorse an acting National Secretary.

Naija News recalls that the management and staff at the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday, publicly declared their support for the PDP Governors’ Forum and the National Working Committee (NWC) in recognising Architect Setonji Koshoedo as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

This endorsement, according to them, is a move to safeguard the stability of the party, strengthen internal structures, and build trust among its members. They also urged Senator Samuel Anyanwu to accept the development in good faith and prioritise the unity of the party.

However, in his reaction via a statement released on his 𝕏 account, Olayinka disagreed with the move.

He argued that, according to the PDP constitution, the Deputy National Secretary can only act as Secretary in the event of the resignation or death of the National Secretary and in this context, Anyanwu is not dead, nor has he resigned.

Wike’s media aide submitted that the PDP is doing the wrong thing, adding that the party may eventually not field candidates in the 2026 off-cycle and 2027 general elections.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), dismissing claims of fraud.

Speaking after a meeting with Vice Chancellors, officials from the National Universities Commission, and other key stakeholders, Alausa clarified that no fraud had been uncovered in the scheme, attributing the issues to timeline discrepancies rather than fraudulent activities.

The Minister’s remarks come in the wake of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) investigation into the disbursement process.

“Let me start by saying that there is no fraud in NELFUND. ICPC reported that the information was not correct. There is no fraud in NELFUND; what we have are issues that have to do with the timeline,” he stated.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared that it has gained substantial ground in the search for the persons declared wanted in relation to the fraud case involving Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

EFCC in a statement on Wednesday, said Ellie Bitar, who was earlier declared wanted, has since been removed from the list of wanted persons owing to new information that does not support his inclusion in the wanted persons’ list.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that it is collaborating with international security agencies in tracking and arresting all wanted persons.

It maintained that Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera and Serah Michiro all remain on the wanted list in connection with the CBEX fraud case.

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has issued a direct challenge to Peter Obi and other former presidential aspirants under the party’s platform, demanding they provide evidence of any money allegedly given to him or the party during the 2023 general elections.

Abure made the statement in a video broadcast by Symfoni on Tuesday, where he addressed party members in the Federal Capital Territory and responded to ongoing corruption allegations within the party’s leadership.

Naija News understands that he emphatically denied receiving any funds for personal use from any of the party’s candidates, including Obi.

He criticized what he described as “cowardly whispers” of corruption and accused detractors of hiding behind the media rather than confronting the party leadership directly.

Abure also hinted at holding a world press conference, where he promised to publicly expose individuals within the party’s opposing faction.

He claimed he had maintained silence out of a sense of leadership and the hope for reconciliation, but warned that continued provocation would force him to speak out.

Nottingham Forest striker and Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma following an emergency surgery to treat a severe abdominal injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi was injured during the final moments of Forest’s 2-2 Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

In a desperate attempt to score a late winner, Awoniyi collided heavily with the goalpost, sustaining an injury that at first seemed manageable but later proved far more serious.

After receiving medical attention on the pitch, Awoniyi continued to play unfit because Forest had used all their substitutions. However, he was eventually forced off as the pain became unbearable.

According to the Daily Mail, doctors discovered that the injury was potentially life-threatening, prompting swift and complex surgical intervention.

To aid his recovery, Awoniyi was placed in an induced coma—a medically controlled state designed to stabilize his condition by limiting movement, managing pain, and helping to regulate his heart rate post-surgery.

While there is currently no indication that his life is at risk, the move underscores the severity of the trauma.

Outgoing Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has made a bold decision to forgo his planned vacation to commence his new role with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

This development comes on the heels of Xabi Alonso’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down from his position at Leverkusen after the current 2024-2025 season later this month.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, known for his exceptional tactical acumen and leadership on the field, has secured a substantial three-year contract to become the head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This move marks a significant transition as he is set to replace current manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is preparing to take the reins of the Brazil national team later this month.

According to insider reports from @COPE on social media platform 𝕏, Alonso is eager to hit the ground running and has opted to skip his vacation to integrate into his new role without delay.

His immediate focus will be on helping Real Madrid gear up for the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in June.

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed he is the most criticised singer in Nigeria due to his wealthy background.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the ‘Culture Knock Out’ podcast, the OBO crooner said the ‘rich kid’ stigma could have affected his career if he had initially not hidden his background.

The Afrobeat singer stated that he had already scored a couple of hit songs when his background became public knowledge.

Davido maintained that the hatred from critics did not stop him from releasing his songs.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has advised her colleagues not to allow their marriages to hinder their careers.

Speaking in a recent episode of Lights, Camera It’s My Turn, Mba warned actresses to be wary of potential spouses who may not support their careers.

The mother of two hinted at her personal life as she urged her colleagues to emulate her by not letting marriage hinder their careers.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.