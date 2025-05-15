‘This Is Going To Make Me Teary’ – Nigerian Singer, Bigiano Opens Up On Regret In Music Career

Nigerian singer, Babalola Oluwagbemiga Gabriel, popularly known as Bigiano, has expressed regret about not accepting the offer of popular music executive, Don Jazzy, to join the defunct music label, Mo’Hits.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the ‘One One’ podcast, Bigiano said that at the peak of his career, when his hit song ‘Shayo’ was making waves, Mo’Hits Records co-founder, Don Jazzy, offered him an opportunity to join the record label, but he turned it down.

Bigiano said he failed to accept the offer because he felt he was better off being an independent artist, due to his initial success.

The singer further stated that he regretted the decision, adding that his career would have experienced a big turnaround if he had accepted the offer.

He said, “This is going to make me teary, but I dare not. When ‘Shayo’ was at its prime, my friend D’banj introduced me and handed me over to Sunday Are. That should be 2010.

“They invited me to Mo’Hits mansion, Bankuli took me there. When we go there, D’banj, Don Jazzy, and Sunday Are were all around. I think Wande Coal was also around. And then Don Jazzy asked me, ‘Do you want to join Mo’Hits?’ Instead of me saying’yes,’ the little mind that feels he has arrived as an independent artist with hit songs said ‘No.’

“If I had accepted the offer, that would have been a big turnaround for my career because the Mo’Hits crew were very supportive. I regretted the decision.”