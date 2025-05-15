This Is An Insult, How Dare You Claim Delta Is Safe For Investment – Oborevwori’s Former Aide Knocks Governor

The Former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Civil Society and non-governmental organisations, Victor Ojei, has disagreed with the state governor over claims that that the state is safe for investment.

Oborevwori had, on Monday during the inauguration of the Premium Trust branch in Effurun, Delta State, declared that Delta State is safe.

Reacting to the governor’s remark in an interview with South South in Asaba on Tuesday, Ojei asked the governor to stop giving a fake impression about the security situation in the state.

He claimed that farmers now find it impossible to go to their farms due to the surge in kidnapping and killings.

According to him, Deltans are currently bleeding as a result of insecurity in the state.

Ojei said, “Stop the lies, Deltans are bleeding, Deltans live in fear, with kidnapping cases skyrocketing in places like Oshimili North, Ika South, Ika North-East, Aniocha North, Ndokwa area, Ugheli axis among others.

“The Governor’s media team, by name OssaiOvie Success, shamelessly parades Premium Trust branch openings at Effurun, Delta State, as evidence of security and prosperity.

“This is an insult to the intelligence of our people. How dare they claim “Delta is safe for investments”? The tracking system installed by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan lies abandoned inside the governor’s office.

“Delta State Police Command, Asaba, cannot radio the Warri axis due to poor security infrastructure, while the existing one at the Police Command got spoiled a few months ago, and no available funds as low as N400,000 (four hundred thousand naira) to fix it for almost a week. Do you know how dangerous this is if our police are not properly equipped for communication daily?

“The Delta Trust Fund, meant to boost security, is underutilised and underfunded, despite having huge security votes allocated monthly.

“There is no AI-powered CCTV network monitoring.

“Currently, farmers can’t access their farms in Delta State for fear of kidnapping or killings. He claims to have a M.O.R.E agenda, where ‘E’ stands for Enhanced Peace and Security.

“The truth is, this government has failed in its duty of care. They sold Delta State to the APC because of the miscalculations of two men who think they have pocketed us all. But 2027 is coming, Deltans will microwave their betrayal at the ballot box and serve it hot to them”.