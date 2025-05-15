System Glitch: Why South East? IPOB Lawyer Asks JAMB

Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said the system glitch that affected most South East and Lagos State candidates who wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination raises concerns.

Naija News reports that Ejiofor said the system glitch seemed less of a coincidence and more of a deliberate act to sabotage the people of the South East.

In a statement on Thursday, IPOB’s lawyer stated that JAMB’s system glitch showed broader institutional decay in the country.

While commending JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, for admitting error in the body’s examination process, he called for a total overhaul of the nation’s institutions.

It read: “While commendable strides have been made under the leadership of the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, particularly in promoting transparency and operational reform, the recent controversies surrounding the 2025 UTME results and the acknowledged technical glitches reveal a more disturbing reality: a systemic dysfunction that continues to produce avoidable casualties.

“Notably, the states most affected by these ‘technical issues’ were those in the Southeast and Lagos. This pattern raises troubling questions. It seems less of a coincidence and more of a deliberate act of regional disenfranchisement, especially when viewed against the backdrop of growing political intolerance and exclusionary tactics. When access to higher education – one of the last hopes for equity – is tampered with, it strikes at the very heart of national cohesion.

“This is not merely a JAMB issue; it is a national emergency. What we are witnessing is symptomatic of a broader institutional decay – one where inefficiency, corruption, and negligence have become normalised across the three arms of Government, and beyond. The foundations of public service are crumbling under the weight of impunity and weak accountability mechanisms.

“More troubling is the rising tide of authoritarian tendencies, where proponents of one-party dominance seek to muzzle dissent and sanitise failure with propaganda. But no nation can thrive by silencing truth or stifling reformist voices.

“This is a clarion call: the era of superficial fixes must end. Nigeria desperately needs a comprehensive overhaul of its institutions – not just to salvage public trust but to secure a future worth believing in.”