System Glitch: UNN Law Professor, Ezeilo, Blasts JAMB

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Professor of Law, Joy Ezeilo, has faulted the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for insisting on computer-based tests in its examination for aspiring university candidates.

Naija News reported that JAMB’s registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday, admitted that the massive failure recorded in all South East states and Lagos was caused by a system glitch.

Reacting to Oloyed’s apology, the former United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on human rights, noted that JAMB ought to have taken into consideration the digital divides in the country.

Professor Ezeilo commended JAMB for admitting error, but stressed the need to return paper-based tests as one of the options for candidates.

She said, “It is commendable that the JAMB leadership has taken responsibility for the widespread failures, which were partly due to the introduction of new technology that many candidates were unfamiliar with. In a country as polarised as ours, with evident disparities between the rich and the poor, urban and rural areas, and between genders, it is inconsiderate to implement such an exam policy without addressing these issues, particularly the digital divide. This divide is especially pronounced in rural areas and among women and girls, leading to significant gaps in both knowledge and practical technology use.

“As an educator, I find it inconceivable to attribute over sixty percent of these failures to a lack of intelligence among students or to dismiss them as a declining interest in education among today’s youth. The key takeaway is that the introduction of new technologies for traditionally written exams should be gradual. This process should begin by providing choices and should span at least five to ten years before entirely phasing out handwritten JAMB entrance or other exams. Such a phased approach will ensure a smoother transition and greater inclusivity for all students.”