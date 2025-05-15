Senate Urges Tinubu To Sign Nigerian Forest Security Service Bill To Tackle Insecurity

The Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Nigerian Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025, recently passed by the National Assembly and awaiting presidential approval.

Naija News reports that the bill aims to address growing security concerns across the country.

The resolution was adopted following the submission of two separate motions, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and Senator Sunday Karimi, condemning the abduction of His Royal Highness, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke, and the deadly attacks on communities in Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

In the first motion, the Senate expressed outrage over the abduction of Oba James Dada Ogunyanda by suspected kidnappers.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 15, when gunshots were fired as the assailants stormed the monarch’s palace and whisked him away to an unknown location.

Lawmakers unanimously called for an immediate intervention by security agencies across the affected regions and noted that the recently passed Nigerian Forest Security Service Bill could be revisited to accommodate the Forest Guard initiative proposed by President Tinubu.

This initiative aims to address insecurity, especially in forested and rural areas, where criminal elements operate with relative impunity.

Senator Abba Moro also informed the Senate about coordinated attacks carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Akpete and Ojantele communities in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

These attacks occurred on May 1 and May 7, respectively, and led to the deaths of more than a dozen residents.

The Senate further urged the federal government to direct all security agencies to prioritize the rescue of the abducted monarch and to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of residents in affected communities.

In another important development, the Senate passed a bill that mandates Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize local automobile manufacturers and indigenous companies in their procurement processes.

The bill, which was introduced by Senator Patrick Ndubueze, gained significant support during plenary. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin spoke in favor of the bill, highlighting its economic benefits. He emphasized the importance of supporting locally made goods as a means of promoting patriotism, boosting the economy, and reducing reliance on imports.

“There has been a clamour for the government to patronize locally made goods. This is not just patriotic; it is a sound economic decision. Supporting indigenous companies will help grow our economy, create jobs, and reduce our dependence on imports,” Jibrin stated.

The bill, which aims to strengthen the local manufacturing sector, is expected to encourage government patronage of Nigerian-made products, particularly in the automobile industry.